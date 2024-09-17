Watch: Stray dog situation in Bengaluru: what’s the solution?

The death of an elderly woman in an attack by a pack of stray dogs in Bengaluru has not only jolted the authorities into action, but also triggered a deluge of misinformation, calls for relocation of stray dogs, and instances of aggression towards dog feeders.

What can authorities, communities and individuals do to approach such issues with sensitivity and avoid instances of conflict?

What can we do to co-exist with them? What should you do when confronted with a pack of aggressive stray dogs? We also speak to Kam Raghavan, founder of All Paws Community, and animal activist Arun Prasad.

Read the full story: Paws-itive encounters: Best practices in dealing with stray dogs and preventing conflicts

Presention: Shilpa Elizabeth

Video and production: Ravichandran N.