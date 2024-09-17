GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: Stray dog situation in Bengaluru: what's the solution?

What can we do to co-exist with them? What should you do when confronted with a pack of aggressive stray dogs?

Published - September 17, 2024 01:14 pm IST

Shilpa Elizabeth ,Ravichandran N.

The death of an elderly woman in an attack by a pack of stray dogs in Bengaluru has not only jolted the authorities into action, but also triggered a deluge of misinformation, calls for relocation of stray dogs, and instances of aggression towards dog feeders.

What can authorities, communities and individuals do to approach such issues with sensitivity and avoid instances of conflict?

What can we do to co-exist with them? What should you do when confronted with a pack of aggressive stray dogs? We also speak to Kam Raghavan, founder of All Paws Community, and animal activist Arun Prasad.

Read the full story:  Paws-itive encounters: Best practices in dealing with stray dogs and preventing conflicts 

Presention: Shilpa Elizabeth

Video and production: Ravichandran N. 

