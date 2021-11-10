Watch | Preparations for Krishi Mela 2021

10 November 2021 11:00 IST

The annual event is held in the GKVK campus of UAS-Bengaluru

This year’s edition of Krishi Mela, which is organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru, will be held from November 11 to 14 on the GKVK campus in Bengaluru.

The event will be inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The annual event showcases the latest agricultural technologies for the benefit of farmers. Exhibits will include farm machinery and technology. As many as 10 new crop varieties and 28 new farm technologies will be released at the event. State, district, and taluk-level awards will be presented to innovative farmers.

