Watch | Passengers protesting at Bengaluru City Railway station over mandatory institutional quarantine

Many passengers, who arrived on the first train from Delhi to Bengaluru this morning, have alleged that the authorities did not inform them about institutional quarantine while booking tickets. They only got to know of it after they boarded the train at Delhi.

The confusion and anger played out at the station as passengers started protesting when officials here insisted that they undergo institutional quarantine. Many of them refused pointing out that they did not have the financial resources to afford a hotel room for 14 days.