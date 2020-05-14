Watch | Passengers protesting at Bengaluru City Railway station over mandatory institutional quarantine

Many passengers, who arrived on the first train from Delhi to Bengaluru this morning, have alleged that the authorities did not inform them about institutional quarantine while booking tickets. They only got to know of it after they boarded the train at Delhi.
The confusion and anger played out at the station as passengers started protesting when officials here insisted that they undergo institutional quarantine. Many of them refused pointing out that they did not have the financial resources to afford a hotel room for 14 days.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism