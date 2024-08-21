Watch: Mega projects in Bengaluru: are they worth it?

Decongestion and management of Bengaluru’s infamous traffic were among the key focus areas of the 2024-25 Karnataka Budget. While the Budget suggested the implementation of big-ticket projects for this purpose, it did not however propose any allocation for them.

While the ideas are futuristic and ambitious, citizens have seen many such infrastructure and mobility projects either be prolonged endlessly or never see the light of day due to perennial issues of funding, land acquisition and poor planning.

The city is dotted with stalled flyovers, underpasses, and signal-free corridors that have only done more harm than good by increasing bottlenecks and inconveniencing commuters. The Hindu even ran a series called Stuck in the Middle with ground reports from many such choke points in Bengaluru.

So, given the history of haphazard planning and implementation, does the sprawling metropolis need more projects to add to its woes?

To discuss this, we are joined today by Srinivas Alavilli, who works on Sustainable Cities and Transport with WRI India.

