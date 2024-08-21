GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: Mega projects in Bengaluru: are they worth it?

While the projects are aimed at easing the chaos in the IT city and taking us closer to the shiny vision of ‘Brand Bengaluru’, how viable are these plans?

Updated - August 21, 2024 07:18 pm IST

Published - August 21, 2024 07:08 pm IST

Nalme Nachiyar

Decongestion and management of Bengaluru’s infamous traffic were among the key focus areas of the 2024-25 Karnataka Budget. While the Budget suggested the implementation of big-ticket projects for this purpose, it did not however propose any allocation for them.

While the ideas are futuristic and ambitious, citizens have seen many such infrastructure and mobility projects either be prolonged endlessly or never see the light of day due to perennial issues of funding, land acquisition and poor planning.

The city is dotted with stalled flyovers, underpasses, and signal-free corridors that have only done more harm than good by increasing bottlenecks and inconveniencing commuters. The Hindu even ran a series called Stuck in the Middle with ground reports from many such choke points in Bengaluru.

So, given the history of haphazard planning and implementation, does the sprawling metropolis need more projects to add to its woes?

To discuss this, we are joined today by Srinivas Alavilli, who works on Sustainable Cities and Transport with WRI India.

Script and presentation: Nalme Nachiyar

Video and production: Ravichandran N.

Related Topics

Bangalore / Decode Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.