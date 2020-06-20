Watch live webcast of partial solar eclipse

At the time of every eclipse, the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium is usually abuzz with activities. However, during the solar eclipse on June 21, there will be no activity at the planetarium in the heart of the city owing to restrictions due to COVID-19.

Pramod G. Galgali, planetarium director, told The Hindu that though no arrangements have been made for the public to view the first eclipse of 2020, webcast of the partial solar eclipse will be made available on the planetarium website (www.taralaya.org), apart from its channel on Facebook and YouTube. “This, of course, is subject to favourable weather conditions,” he said and added that a special telescope called H Alpha would be used.

The partial solar eclipse will be visible from 10.12 a.m. to 1.31 p.m.; the maximum (around 40%) will be at 11.47 a.m. He said just around 10-15 members of the Association of Bangalore Amateur Astronomers will be at the planetarium to record the readings.

Stressing again on the fact that the eclipsing sun should not be viewed without protective and safety equipment, Mr. Galgali said the planetarium had sold nearly 1,000 safety goggles till Saturday evening. “Since we do not want people crowding the planetarium for the goggles, there will be no sale on Sunday,” he added.