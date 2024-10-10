Watch: Is Bengaluru seeing more leopards?

Leopards in and around Bengaluru seem to have been in the news a lot lately. What’s a big cat doing in the big city? In the latest of several such incidents, a leopard was spotted In Electronics City, Bengaluru’s information technology hub. It took a week-long hunt for the forest officials to finally rescue the elusive beast.

Previously leopards were sighted near Jigani, Kengeri, Off NICE Road and even in a location not far from the Kempegowda intl airport. In February 2016, a leopard entered the VIBGYOR school in Whitefield. Last year, the efforts to capture a leopard found near Kudlu Gate resulted in its death.

Wildlife biologist Sanjay Gubbi explains why leopard sightings are in the news these days, what you should do if confronted with a leopard, and more.

Reporting: Shilpa Elizabeth

Video and production: Ravichandran N.

