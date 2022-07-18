Watch | Inside the Bangalore Creative Circus

A video on the Bangalore Creative Circus, a multi-purpose space in Yeshwanthpur with a quirky decor made from repurposed scraps

Just a few years ago, this place in Yeshwanthpur Industrial Area in Bengaluru, was a warehouse of just steel and concrete.

Ajay Raghavan and Manisha Vinod joined like-minded people in finding a space that will act as a community space that will promote sustainable living. They came upon this large warehouse in Yeshwanthpur. And their labour of love, the Bangalore Creative Circus was born.

Ajay and Manisha watched the National Geographic documentary, Before The Flood, sometime after its release. It had actor Leonardo DiCaprio meeting with scientists, activists and world leaders to discuss the dangers of climate change and possible solutions.

Sustainability, which was until then just a topic of interest, became a pressing issue Ajay and Manisha decided to tackle. They launched a social media campaign, asking people to donate things they were planning to throw away.

These scraps became the interior decor of Bangalore Creative Circus. The place was open to the public since October 2021.

