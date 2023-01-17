Watch | Inside Bengaluru international airport’s new Terminal 2

January 17, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport now has a fully-functional second terminal. Domestic operations at KIA’s Terminal 2, or T2, started on January 15th.

Over the next few months, international airlines would also start operating from here.

Called the Terminal in a Garden, T2 is a tribute to the Garden City of Bengaluru.

The construction of the second terminal began in October 2018 and it was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on November 11, 2022.

To provide easy accessibility, a 4.4 km-long additional access road called the Terminal Boulevard was also built.

T2 showcases the rich history and culture of Karnataka and aims to provide a great visual experience. It was built on four guiding principles — terminal in a garden, sustainability, technology, and art and culture.

One of the standout features of T2 is the hanging garden.

The airport uses the features of Digi Yatra which allows a contactless verification process using facial biometrics.

KIA is the only airport in south India to operate independent parallel runways. This enables aircraft to land or take off simultaneously on two runways.

It is also one of the first terminals in the world that can be experienced on the metaverse. It offers an immersive, 3D virtual experience of the newly launched terminal.

The BIAL, which operates the airport, said they want this terminal to be not just a valuable transit hub, but also a memorable destination in itself.