Watch | How is Bengaluru coping with skyrocketing tomato prices?

The Hindu visited the bustling KR Market in Bengaluru to speak to vendors and customers on how the whopping prices of tomatoes has affected them

July 20, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The tomato crop has failed in many places across the country, including in Nashik, Maharashtra which is one of the main suppliers.

The fall in production has been predominantly due to climate and disease.

Tomato prices have been the talk of the town in Bengaluru for the past few weeks. At Rs 120 per kg, the city has been witnessing a constant rise in the price of tomatoes. At the APMC Yard in Kolar, a box of tomatoes was sold at a whopping Rs 2,200.

The Hindu visited the bustling KR Market to interact with the vendors, suppliers and customers on how they are coping with the price rise, and also asked home cooks and hoteliers on the various alternatives to tomatoes they are using for their daily cooking.

Reporting: Jahnavi TR

Production: Ravichandran N.

Videography: K. Bhagya Prakash and Ravichandran N.

