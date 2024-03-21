Watch | How are Bengalureans saving water? 

March 21, 2024 04:01 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

The temperatures have shot up and there is no rain in sight. Bengaluru continues to grapple with a water shortage it has not seen in years.

In the last video, we took a deep dive into the scarcity issue and the causes. In this video, we are going to show you the measures citizens are taking to mitigate this crisis.

The Hindu reports on what is being done in popular public spaces to conserve water, such as the Lalbagh Botanical Gardens, and the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre.

To minimise the wastage of drinking water, many eateries have started serving water in smaller glasses. They have also reduced the usage of cutlery and started using disposable cutlery. We visit the popular Vidyarthi Bhavan and Uru Brewpark on the measures they are taking.

In most apartments, aerators have been installed for taps and treated water is being used for non-drinking and bathing purposes. They have also adopted water rationing and also called off all mass events.

We also visit the home of water conservationist S. Vishwanath, where every drop of water, from rainwater to greywater is utilised.

Reporting: Deepika KC and Jahnavi TR

Videography and production: Ravichandran N.

