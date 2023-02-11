HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Have you visited Bengaluru’s new Evening Post Office?

Watch | Have you visited Bengaluru’s new evening post office?

A video on Bengaluru’s first Evening Post Office, at Museum Road

February 11, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Need to send a post but work keeping you busy in the morning hours? Just hop over to Museum Road in Bengaluru where you will find the city’s first Evening Post Office. 

The evening post office is an initiative of the Karnataka Postal Circle. It was started with an aim to benefit working professionals. The post office functions from 1 pm to 9 pm, six days a week. 

The public can avail various services including speed post, parcel booking, Aadhaar services, a self-service kiosk, picture postcards, and philately ancillaries. Along with IT companies, the post office is also expected to benefit schools and colleges in the central business district. 

This is the second such post office in Karnataka. The first one opened in Dharwad in 2022.

Reporting: Reddy Kala Pujari

Video: Rooplekha Das

Production: Shibu Narayan

Voiceover: Kanishkaa Balachandran

Related Topics

Bangalore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.