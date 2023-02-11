Watch | Have you visited Bengaluru’s new evening post office?

February 11, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST

Need to send a post but work keeping you busy in the morning hours? Just hop over to Museum Road in Bengaluru where you will find the city’s first Evening Post Office.

The evening post office is an initiative of the Karnataka Postal Circle. It was started with an aim to benefit working professionals. The post office functions from 1 pm to 9 pm, six days a week.

The public can avail various services including speed post, parcel booking, Aadhaar services, a self-service kiosk, picture postcards, and philately ancillaries. Along with IT companies, the post office is also expected to benefit schools and colleges in the central business district.

This is the second such post office in Karnataka. The first one opened in Dharwad in 2022.

Reporting: Reddy Kala Pujari

Video: Rooplekha Das

Production: Shibu Narayan

Voiceover: Kanishkaa Balachandran