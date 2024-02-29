GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Decline in El Niño could bring rains to Bengaluru

A visit to the India Meteorological Department office in Bengaluru to talk all things weather

February 29, 2024 05:02 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST

Jahnavi T R
Jahnavi T.R.

Is Bengaluru weather still a thing? Will Bengalureans experience sweltering heat in summer this year? What is El Niño?

Despite numerous claims that weather patterns are changing in Bengaluru, the weatherman says that there has been no significant changes in the weather. However, the maximum temperature during winter was warmer by over 1 degree celsius.

Jahnavi T. R. visited India Meteorological Department (IMD) office in Bengaluru to talk all things weather, with scientist A. Prasad.

Reporting: Jahnavi TR

Video and production: Ravichandran N.

