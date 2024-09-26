Watch: Cothas Coffee: Bengaluru’s beloved coffee brand turns 75

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - September 26, 2024 07:29 pm IST

Shilpa Elizabeth ,Ravichandran N.

Cothas Coffee, the iconic Bengaluru-based coffee brand, turns 75. Started in 1949 in a small shop in Shivaji Nagar in Bengaluru, Cothas now exports its products to the US, Australia, Middle East and Central Asia.

The company sources its Robusta and Arabica varieties from Chikmagalur and Kodagu, and occasionally from Wayanad. The powder is a blend of two coffee bean varieties mixed with chicory.

Apart from launching a line of new products, the brand now seems to be gearing up to take its ambitions beyond the seas and hopes to open their first international shop in Dubai by the end of the year.

Cothas now has around 60 stores across South India. The Hindu visited the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Jigani that spans 100,000 square feet and includes six modernized coffee roasters.

Read more: Brewed in Bengaluru: Cothas Coffee aims high in its 75th year

Reporting: Shilpa Elizabeth

Video and production: Ravichandran N.

