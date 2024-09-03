GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: Bengaluru and bad roads: a reporter's diary

The Hindu visited four stretches which are among the worst examples of abysmal road conditions, leading to multiple problems in the city

Updated - September 03, 2024 03:15 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 02:52 pm IST

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.

Despite the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) promise of regularly filling potholes, many stretches of the city’s roads remain dangerous and unmotorable, riddled with what can well be called craters.

Adding to the woes are the unfinished drain works on either side of some stretches and ongoing work in the middle of the road too on some stretches. These factors have together resulted in increased travel time for commuters, compelling them to spend long hours in the traffic.

The Hindu visited four stretches which are among the worst examples of abysmal road conditions, leading to multiple problems in the city. They are - Bannerghatta Road, the Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar Road and Dr. Vishnuvardhan Road junction, Uttarahalli and Mysuru Road junction.

Multiple bad stretches in Bengaluru expose gaps in BBMP's pothole-filling exercise

Reporting: Shreyas HS

Video and production: Ravichandran N.

Bangalore

