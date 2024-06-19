The south west monsoon is here and the rains have commenced in Bengaluru or as it’s called, the silicon valley of India. Unlike last year, excess rains are expected this year, but are the lakes of the garden city monsoon-ready? Many fear they are not.

Bengaluru is home to around 200 lakes and tanks which are primarily fed through storm water drains. Many of these today see raw sewage and untreated water flowing in.

In several places, inlets, outlets, stormwater drains, and diversion channels remain clogged with solid waste and silt. While more than 33 STPs have been set up to ensure treated water reaches the lakes, many of them are today non-functional.

Script and presentation: Shilpa Elizabeth

Video and production: Ravichandran N.

Photos: K. Murali Kumar