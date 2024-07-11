Watch: All about Bengaluru’s new double-decker flyover at Silk Board

The much-awaited double-decker flyover in Bengaluru incorporates a metro-cum-road flyover stretching 3.13 km from Ragigudda to Central Silk Board.

The ₹330-crore flyover has a four-lane stretch at a height of eight metres above the ground. And a metro corridor at a height of 16 metres above the ground.

This is expected to decongest the heavily busy Silk board stretch.

The flyover passes through three metro stations in the upcoming Yellow Line. The first station after Ragigudda would be the Jayadeva hospital junction. Here one can change to the metro’s Pink Line, which would be complete in the near future.

The second station would be the BTM Layout station. The last station to come would be Silk Board junction. At Silk Board, BMRCL has come up with three ramps. This will allow people to reach HSR layout, and Electronics city without stopping at signals.

As the final construction works near completion, people are eagerly waiting for the opening of the flyover. The government, however, has not confirmed the exact date.

Reporting: Darshan Devaiah

Video and production: Ravichandran N.