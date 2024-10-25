GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: A ride with Bengaluru’s Kannada-teaching auto driver

Watch: A ride with Bengaluru’s Kannada-teaching auto driver

Azzu Sultan teaches basic Kannada phrases through a laminated placard stuck inside his auto

Updated - October 25, 2024 11:47 am IST

Jahnavi T.R.,Ravichandran N.

Azzu Sultan, an autorickshaw driver and content creator known as ‘Auto Kannadiga’, stands out with a unique mission.

A die-hard fan of legendary Kannada actor and director Shankar Nag, Azzu has taken it upon himself to bridge the language gap for non-Kannadiga passengers who board his vehicle.

He doesn’t just offer rides, but also teaches basic Kannada phrases through a laminated placard stuck inside his auto, to help his passengers navigate the city.

Read more:  Pick up the basics of Kannada on this autorickshaw ride in Bengalur

Reporting: Jahnavi TR

Video & Production: Ravichandran N

Published - October 25, 2024 11:39 am IST

Bangalore

