Azzu Sultan, an autorickshaw driver and content creator known as ‘Auto Kannadiga’, stands out with a unique mission.

A die-hard fan of legendary Kannada actor and director Shankar Nag, Azzu has taken it upon himself to bridge the language gap for non-Kannadiga passengers who board his vehicle.

He doesn’t just offer rides, but also teaches basic Kannada phrases through a laminated placard stuck inside his auto, to help his passengers navigate the city.

Reporting: Jahnavi TR

Video & Production: Ravichandran N