Waste processing plants to get mentors

29 October 2020 06:24 IST

Experts from the Technical Guidance Committee will be assigned to ensure scientific disposal of waste

Residents living around waste processing plants have often highlighted the mismanagement in the plants that is inconveniencing them day in and day out. Towards ensuring that the communities don’t suffer more, each processing plant will be ‘mentored’ by experts from the Technical Guidance Committee (TGC).

This development comes after communities living around the waste processing plant in Chigarenahalli, near Electronics City, wrote to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator Gaurav Gupta about the problems they were facing due to mismanagement.

The BBMP has proposed to establish a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant at the site.

Mr. Gupta told The Hindu that BBMP officials had visited the Chigarenahalli plant to meet the staff, following which the issues were discussed with members of the TGC as well.

“We discussed the problems faced by communities living around the plants in detail, and some solutions were recommended. We have decided to assign one TGC member to each of the processing plants for mentorship,” he said.

He said that a technical team would be present in each plant to ensure scientific disposal of waste and also hear complaints from communities living near the plant.

“By adopting better techniques, we hope the nuisance that is being experienced by the communities will be reduced significantly,” Mr. Gupta said and added that the process is being closely monitored by the Karnataka High Court and actions have been taken as per the court’s directions.

Admitting that reports of most commissions on the functioning of waste processing plants point to mismanagement, as is being alleged by various communities, he said that with mentorship and technical leadership, such issues may see some resolution. He added that leadership was essential from people who are qualified and experienced.

“This way, there will not just be proper supervision, but they will also be able to extract the right work,” he said.