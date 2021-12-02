Waste plant protesters demand meeting with CM

Bengaluru

02 December 2021 02:04 IST

Communities living around the MSGP waste processing plant at Chigaranahalli on the city’s outskirts have found support, even as the impasse between them and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) continues.

Govindaraj from Doddabelavangala said that on Wednesday, former Koratagere MLA P.R. Sudhakara Lal met with the protesting community members and expressed solidarity.

Under the aegis of Nava Bengaluru Horata Samiti, the community members have been staging a protest, demanding complete closure of the MSGP plant for the past week. They have now demanded a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for speedy resolution of the issue.

Despite assurances by Minister for Small Scale Industries and Municipal Administration N. Nagaraju (MTB), who is also Bengaluru (Rural) district, the community members have refused to withdraw their stir. The Minister also chaired a meeting with senior civic officials and those from the Bengaluru (Rural) Zilla Panchayat at the BBMP head office on Wednesday.

A senior civic official said that the meeting discussed measures to be taken for development of villages around the plant. “Currently, the clean-up activities are underway. The same is likely to be completed over the next three days' time. Following this, the district administration will take up development work,” the official said.

With no indication of when the stir would end, the civic body continues to divert the 500 tonnes that was being sent to the MSGP plant to the other processing units and the landfill.