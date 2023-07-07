HamberMenu
Waste Management and sewage treatment infrastructure in Bengaluru to get a fillip 

Under a new scheme, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board will take up building new STPs up to a total capacity of 400 MLD in the 110 villages where underground drainage is newly laid, says chairman

July 07, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

K V Aditya Bharadwaj
K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj

Solid Waste Management and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) infrastructure in the city is expected to get a big fillip this year. 

In a new scheme announced in the budget on Friday, July 7, the city will get ₹1250 crore for effective disposal of legacy waste, liquid waste management and to control the flow of pollutants into lakes. “Under this scheme, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will take up building new STPs up to a total capacity of 400 MLD in the 110 villages where underground drainage is newly laid,” said N. Jayaram, chairman, BWSSB. This is in addition to upgradation of 20 STPs at a cost of ₹1411 crore, taken up by the Board out of its own funds. 

Foe K.C. Valley project

The Minor Irrigation Department has set aside ₹529 crore for implementation of Phase -2 of the project to divert treated sewage water from Koramangala Challaghatta Valley and Hebbal Nagavara Valley to 296 tanks in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts. By taking away water from the city’s water ecosystem, this will also help in flood mitigation, even as it helps provide water for drought prone neighbouring districts. Flood mitigation works will also be taken up in the city from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF). 

Some part of this funding will be used by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Corporation Ltd (BSWMCL) to biomine legacy waste in landfills like Mandur and quarries, totalling to 97 lakh tonnes and reclaim 256 acres of land in the city. The funds will also be used to put up scientific waste processing units, sources said. The scheme has been introduced to implement the directions of National Green Tribunal (NGT), sources said. The State government has also provided ₹100 crore grant for BSWMCL. 

