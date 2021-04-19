War room for facilitating medical oxygen in State

‘Stringent measures in Bengaluru’

A war room has been created at the Office of the Drugs Controller to facilitate the availability of medical oxygen. Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar said, “There is no dearth of oxygen in the State. Zonal officers have been deployed to manage the issue. The Centre has given approval for 300 tonnes of oxygen in addition to 800 tonnes production capacity presently available in the State.”

The Minister tweeted that the State has seven medical oxygen production plants with a capacity of 812 tonnes while medical oxygen utilised on Saturday was about 272 tonnes.

On Saturday, he had said that 22 hospitals had requested Remdesivir, and 100 vials would be supplied.