War of words erupts on social media between Siddaramaiah and Ashok over BMTC hiring 

A heated exchange unfolded on social media platform X between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok on Thursday. The dispute centred around employment practices within the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) for contract electric buses.

Mr. Ashok took to X to criticise the State government for allegedly hiring youth from Kerala for BMTC electric bus driver positions. Quoting a news report, Mr. Ashok claimed, “The Congress-led State government has hired Kerala Malayali youth for the posts of BMTC electric bus driver through a private agency at a salary of ₹22,500, fooling Karnataka youth. CM Siddaramaiah, are there no job aspirants in Karnataka to recruit Kannadigas for BMTC bus driver posts? What kind of regional justice is it to let the BMTC organisation, which is run on the tax money of Kannadigas, give jobs to people from Kerala instead of using it to provide employment to the youth of Karnataka?”

In a swift rebuttal, Mr. Siddaramaiah refuted the allegations, stating that the recruitment in question was part of a Central government scheme and not under the jurisdiction of the State government or the BMTC. He responded, “If you want to find answers to your pains, sorrows, and sufferings about this Central government scheme which has led to unemployment for the youth of the State as well, please ask your honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and get answers. Don’t show your ignorance through nonsense tweets.”

Further defending the State government’s efforts, Mr. Siddaramaiah added, “As soon as our government came in, the recruitment process was initiated, and already 1,650 drivers/operators and 250 technical staff have been appointed. The recruitment process for the rest of the posts is in full swing. More than 500 letters of appointment on compassionate grounds have been issued to dependents of staff in four transport corporations during the last one year.”

Mr. Ashok countered this by accusing the State government of deflecting blame. He stated, “You spend tens of crores of money and advertise in newspapers when these schemes are inaugurated. But if any defects are found, then you will put this towards the Central government.”

The BMTC is operating buses under the gross cost contract model where the bus is not owned by the BMTC. Instead, they deploy conductors and compensate private companies at a fixed rate per kilometre. The private companies are responsible for providing drivers and maintaining the fleet. This model is implemented under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme of the Central government.