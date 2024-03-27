ADVERTISEMENT

Wall painter murdered in Bengaluru

March 27, 2024 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old wall painter was beaten to death over a trivial row during a Holi festival party at his house at Nagawara junction in Govindapura on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Raju Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, he was working in the city for the last two years.

The police said Raju reportedly had a party with his friends and had an fight after a couple of drinks over a trivial row. The accused reportedly assaulted him, killing him on the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Govindapura police rushed to the spot and detained two suspects said to be friends of the deceased for further investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US