Wall painter killed in road accident in Bengaluru

January 26, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old wall painter was killed on the spot, when a car knocked him down on Begur Koppa main road on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Radhesham, a resident of HSR Layout. He was walking to work, when the car driver, identified as Subrath Avasthi, heading towards Basappa Circle from Electronics City, knocked him down.

The severely injured Radhesham was rushed to a private hospital where the doctor declared him as brought dead.

The Electronics City traffic police have registered a case of death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving against Avasthi and seized his car for further investigation.

