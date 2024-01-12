Wall painter arrested for killing homemaker in Electronics City

January 12, 2024 05:10 am | Updated 05:10 am IST - Bengaluru

The Electronics City police on Thursday arrested a 29-year-old wall painter who allegedly strangulated a 30-year-old homemaker to death recently to rob ₹8,000 and a pair of earrings from her house at Prabhakar Reddy Layout.

DCP, South-east, C.K. Baba said the accused, Rajnish Kumar, from Uttar Pradesh, had earlier worked with Pradyumna, a painting contractor and noticed he would keep hard cash at home. Rajnish planned to kill Pradyumna’s wife Neelam and rob the cash. As per his plan, he quit the job one-and-a-half months ago.

The couple, meanwhile, decided to deposit the cash in the bank. As per the plan, Rajnish visited the house when Neelam was alone. Since Neelam knew the accused, she offered him food and while she was busy in the kitchen, Rajnish pounced on her and strangulated her to death with a towel. He later ransacked the house and escaped with ₹8,000 and a pair of earrings.

The murder came to light when Pradyumna and Neelam’s daughter returned from school and found her mother dead in the kitchen. Based on a complaint, the police analysed the CCTV camera footage and tracked down the accused from his native place in U.P.

Guard murdered

A 35-year-old security guard was found murdered under mysterious circumstances near the bathroom of his house at HSR Layout Sector II on Wednesday. The deceased Venkataramana Nayak was working at a mobile shop and as the night watchman at a house. The family of the deceased was at home when the murder took place. They did not notice the body until the next morning. The HSR Layout police suspect that someone known to Nayak could have killed him.

