Wall painter arrested for growing ganja plant at home

October 25, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kothanur police on Tuesday arrested a 33-year-old wall painter for growing a ganja plant at his house at Byrathi village.

The accused, Ram Ashish, who hailed from North India, is a staunch devotee of Bholenath (Shiva) and said he would present the bhog (offering) to his deity every day as part of a ritual, according to the police. He had been growing the plant for the last three months and had placed it at the entrance of his house.

Based on a tip-off, a team led by PSI Jesudas raided the house, arrested Ashish and seized the plant worth ₹15,100.

The accused was growing the plant despite knowing that it is illegal, Mr. Jesudas, said adding that the accused had been booked under the NDPS Act.