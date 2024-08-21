Walking the green paths to understand the many facets of restoration

Until a few years ago, a person who walked on the lanes of old Bengaluru might have seen peel of field beans (avarekai) on the road, remembers R. Ganesan, Fellow at Bengaluru-based Ashoka Trust For Research In Ecology And The Environment (ATREE). The peel of the beans used to be thrown out from houses where the beans were being cooked, the belief being that the more people stepped on it, the tastier and more fragrant the preparation would be.

“But the science behind it is that the peel of the bean contains cyanide and could lead to flatulence,” says Ganesan, who recently conducted a ‘Veggie Voyage’, a vegetable-themed walk, at the Yelehanka market.

Culturally significant

The vegetable, historically and culturally significant to the city, used to be available in the markets between December and February, however, its seasonality is broken now and is available around the year, he adds. Ganesan, who notes that this has affected the properties of the vegetable, points out that the beans no longer leave its characteristic pungent smell on those who touch it.

“We don’t respect the knowledge that comes with these vegetables and greens. Such knowledge is always rooted in our health, but when we don’t respect it, it disappears. Today, our consumption patterns have changed and we restrict ourselves to about 12-15 vegetables available in the market despite the abundance of diverse vegetables, greens and fruits in the country.”

“What I am trying to say through these walks is that the wild plants in our country are to be conserved because the knowledge associated with it, the cuisine associated with it are all disappearing,” Ganesan says.

The vegetable walk was the first of a series of walks ATREE has planned as part of the T.N. Khoshoo Memorial Lecture and Award. The walks under the theme of ‘Reviving India’s Ecosystems’ would span across the months from August to November and look at the transformation of ecosystems due to human activities and ways to revive them.

European veggies

Late botanist BGL Swamy published his book Namma Hotteyalli Dakshina America (South America in our tummies) in 1978. The book which traced the origins of many of the regularly consumed vegetables such as tomato, potato, chillies, brinjal and others to South America was one of the first attempts to do so.

“Europeans too brought in their own vegetables during the colonial rule to suit their palettes. After independence the Indian government introduced programmes to cultivate these veggies en masse and Indian agricultural scientists were sent to European countries to be trained in the hybridisation of rice, wheat, tomato, carrot, beans, cauliflower and so on,” says Ganesan.

According to him, while the Green Revolution was required to satiate the hunger of the huge Indian population, it did not cater to the nutritional requirements of people.

Citing Russian botanist Nikolai Vavilov who identified India as a very important secondary centre of origin for crops, Ganesan underscrores the importance of conserving wild biodiversity along with its agro diversity.

The last standing grasslands

The more than 300-acre Hesaraghatta grasslands thrive with biodiversity. Not just ecologically, but the region is also historically significant to the city as the first water pipeline to Bengaluru was from the Hesaraghatta Lake. Plans to build a film city in the region – first floated in 1972 and then in the 2000s – were opposed by conservationists, and the region now remains as Bengaluru’s last standing grasslands. ATREE’s upcoming walks include a Grasslands Walk in Hesaraghatta.

“Many places in Bengaluru were called kaval – for example, Kaval Bairasandra. It means grasslands or grazing lands. Hesaraghatta was also one such, where Amrit Mahal bulls that pulled the gun carriages of Tipu Sultan grazed,” Ganesan notes.

The lake today provides drinking water to North Bengaluru and its water catchment area includes these grasslands.

Noting that the grasslands is not just a wasteland, but plays a very important role in protecting the biodiversity of the region, Ganesan points out that a new species of plant was discovered there about six months back.

“It is an important habitat for migratory birds. Between December and February, harriers fly in here from Central Asia. They don’t nest atop trees, but only on these grasslands. If they lose grassland habitats their migration will be affected. We would be highlighting things like these during the walk.”

Setting expectations right

Overlooking the Venkateshpura lake near Jakkur, on a rocky hillock stands an important marker of Indian history. A small square structure made of stones once housed a survey tower that aided the Great Trigonometric Survey carried out by the British between 1802 and 1873.

ATREE’s team has been working on restoring the lake for the last two years and one of the planned walks include a lake restoration walk.

“The whole idea of the walk is to build awareness among citizens and stakeholders in and around the lake about what they should expect from the restoration work,” says Priyanka Jamwal, senior Fellow at ATREE.

“When we talk about lake restoration, there is this general perception that people could swim in the lake later. But, if you look at the detailed project report on how restoration is thought through by BBMP or any implementation agency, they will never mention swimmable water quality because achieving swimmable water quality in developing countries or developing cities is very difficult given the financial constraints we have.”

She also points out that during the non-monsoon seasons the water seen in many lakes is treated waste water.

“So, setting the right expectations with stakeholders is very important from the beginning of the project. That is one of the aims of the walk,” Jamwal notes.

The walk would also allow participants to try out some simple water quality tests such as measuring turbidity, dissolved oxygen or pH conductivity of the water.

“Whenever there is a fish kill event, people panic and start thinking an upstream industry might have released contaminants poisoning the lake water. But fishkill could happen due to other reasons also, and simple measurements could help clear the air.”

Common lands

Around 90 km from Bengaluru, near the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border is the Bagepalli Taluk which spots grasslands or grazing commons, regionally known as Gomala. Although revenue lands, these landscapes have been threatened significantly due to encroachment for real estate purposes, illegal granite mining and conversion to agricultural lands.

“Agricultural land conversion is the first step towards encroaching the land. Given that it is situated near the border of the two states, the rules get a little dicey, implementation agencies are often unsure whose rules apply and boundaries are not very clear. This helps to facilitate appropriation of these common lands,” says Rajkamal Goswami, a fellow-in-residence at ATREE.

Invasive species

The ATREE team started working in the landscape in 2021 with the idea of understanding the impact on some of the trees planted in the area. During this, they also noticed how the gomalas were being used by poorer farmers to graze their livestock. On top of encroachment, invasive species like Lantana and Prosopis were threatening the landscape. The team then started working on removing the invasives from the region.

“We get rid of some of the invasives and convert them into biochar which is a very dense form of carbon used as fertiliser or as raw material for cosmetic products. The carbon credits thus gained are pushed back to the panchayats from whose land we have removed invasives. The amount is used to create an institution called Gomala Protection Committee.”

“We are using restoration as a way to improve the rights of the community over the common lands and also to protect these landscapes from further shrinkage and degradation. If the Gomalas are lost, we will lose entire ecosystems because they are very rich in biodiversity,” Goswamy notes.

The talk would highlight the economic, social values and biodiversity of the region, he adds.

What’s in store

The upcoming walks include a tree walk in Lal Bagh, Grassland walks in Hesaraghatta and Bagepalli, a Medicinal Plants walk near Jakkur Lake and a Water Testing walk near Venkateshpura Lake.

