Walking audit of Malleswaram

The goal is to enable safe pedestrian movement

As part of the Sustainable Urban Mobility Accord (SuMA), the Malleswaram-Urban Living Lab has started a ‘Walking audit of Malleshwaram’ exercise aimed at integrating footpaths and conservancy lanes to provide safe pedestrian movement both in commercial and residential areas, said residents.

The audit involves assessing existing conditions of pavements, and identifying uneven pathways, encroachments, dumping of garbage, junctions ignoring pedestrian safety, among other problems.

Sobia Rafiq of Malleswaram-Urban Living Lab said that a total stretch of 11-km of footpaths on main roads and connecting lanes located between Sankey Tank and Mantri Mall will be audited. Based on the assessment and feedback of participants, architects and urban planners who live in the area, they will frame a plan to improve Malleswaram’s infrastructure to make the locality more pedestrian-friendly. The project is an initiative of the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT).