’Walk for Quality’ organised

The Bureau of Indian Standards, Bengaluru, on Sunday organised ‘Walk for Quality’ as a precursor event to the upcoming World Standards Day 2024 celebrations. The 3-km walk was aimed at raising awareness about the importance of quality standards in daily life and encouraging the adoption of Indian Standards.

As many as 480 individuals, including representatives from the Air Force Station, Jalahalli, Indian Army, Traffic Wardens Organisation, Karnataka Small Scale Industry Association, Standards Engineers Institute, UVCE, BMS Institute of Technology, academicians and students from various Standards Clubs, took part.

Vijayaveeran K., Director and Head, highlighted that the walk aimed to foster a culture of quality consciousness among the public and promote adherence to Indian Standards, which ensure safety, reliability and quality in products and services.

