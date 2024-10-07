ADVERTISEMENT

’Walk for Quality’ organised

Published - October 07, 2024 10:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bureau of Indian Standards, Bengaluru, on Sunday organised ‘Walk for Quality’ as a precursor event to the upcoming World Standards Day 2024 celebrations. The 3-km walk was aimed at raising awareness about the importance of quality standards in daily life and encouraging the adoption of Indian Standards.

As many as 480 individuals, including representatives from the Air Force Station, Jalahalli, Indian Army, Traffic Wardens Organisation, Karnataka Small Scale Industry Association, Standards Engineers Institute, UVCE, BMS Institute of Technology, academicians and students from various Standards Clubs, took part.

Vijayaveeran K., Director and Head, highlighted that the walk aimed to foster a culture of quality consciousness among the public and promote adherence to Indian Standards, which ensure safety, reliability and quality in products and services.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US