ADVERTISEMENT

Walk around medicinal and aromatic plants heritage site on GKVK campus Sunday

March 23, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

 The Department of Horticulture, University of Agricultural Sciences-Bangalore, GKVK campus, will be organising a walk-a-thon on Sunday. 

This guided walk around the medicinal and aromatic plants heritage site on the GKVK campus is being organised to provide exposure to various aspects of agriculture and horticulture to participants, the UAS-B in a release said. 

The general public may register with a fee of ₹200. Link: https://rawe2020.in/2024/03/11/walkaround-medicinal-aromatic-plants-heritage-site/). During the walk from 6.30 a.m. to 11 a.m., the participants will be taken to different facilities of the university, including Agricultural Technology Information Centre, Institute of Baking Technology, Agricultural Science Museum, Mahatma Gandhi Botanical Garden, Farm Section, and Horticulture Department, the release stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US