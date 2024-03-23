GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Walk around medicinal and aromatic plants heritage site on GKVK campus Sunday

March 23, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

 The Department of Horticulture, University of Agricultural Sciences-Bangalore, GKVK campus, will be organising a walk-a-thon on Sunday. 

This guided walk around the medicinal and aromatic plants heritage site on the GKVK campus is being organised to provide exposure to various aspects of agriculture and horticulture to participants, the UAS-B in a release said. 

The general public may register with a fee of ₹200. Link: https://rawe2020.in/2024/03/11/walkaround-medicinal-aromatic-plants-heritage-site/). During the walk from 6.30 a.m. to 11 a.m., the participants will be taken to different facilities of the university, including Agricultural Technology Information Centre, Institute of Baking Technology, Agricultural Science Museum, Mahatma Gandhi Botanical Garden, Farm Section, and Horticulture Department, the release stated.

