Wait for MEMU trains to Tumakuru gets longer

Commuters say existing services not enough as ridership has started to increase with a fall in COVID-19 cases

Though South Western Railways (SWR) has completed the electrification of the railway line between Bengaluru and Tumakuru, it has yet to start running MEMU trains.

Amidst growing demand from commuters, SWR officials said they cannot run MEMU trains until electrification is completed along the line till Arsikere, which is 96 km from Tumakuru. Commuters may have to wait till December to travel in MEMU trains. However, SWR officials said there are sufficient DEMU trains plying this route.

‘Rise in ridership, services not sufficient’

Karanam Ramesh, secretary of the Train Commuters’ Forum, Tumakuru, said that SWR should make better use of infrastructure by running MEMU trains for the benefit of regular commuters.

Prior to the pandemic, footfall at the Tumakuru station was 20,000 or so, but that dropped drastically over the last two years. According to officials, it is currently 8,688.

“With COVID-19 cases dropping, more people have started using trains. Ridership is increasing by the day with people travelling to factories, educational institutes, and other workplaces,” he said.

He also demanded that SWR provide train services from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. from Tumakuru to Bengaluru. “The lack of services at this time is inconvenient to people who have to arrive in Bengaluru early in the morning. Thousands of people are forced to take a bus, which is more expensive. While the bus fare is around ₹80, a train ticket from Tumakuru-Bengaluru costs just ₹20,” said Mr. Ramesh.

According to forum members, the current services are not adequate despite SWR’s claims. The existing DEMU train from Arsikere to KSR Bengaluru leaves at around 5 a.m and another DEMU train leaves Tumakuru at 8 a.m.

It’s not sufficient, said the forum. Members have demanded that SWR either run conventional trains or add more coaches to DEMU trains.

When asked about why SWR is not running MEMU trains on the electrified line from Bengaluru to Tumakuru, Chief PRO Aneesh Hegde said, “MEMU trains will be operated on the line once the electrification up to Arsikere is completed. With Arsikere being a junction, it is operationally meaningful/feasible to run electric trains. As of now sufficient numbers of (6 pairs) of trains meant for local commuters are operated between Tumakuru and Bengaluru route. If there is any demand for additional coaches we will look into it.”

