Wabi Sabi at The Oberoi Bengaluru offers a Nikkei selection

Wabi Sabi, the modern Japanese restaurant at The Oberoi, Bengaluru launches new additions to its menu. Opened three years ago now, the restaurant has made a name for itself for Asian fare that is as close to authenticity as possible. Now with the new offerings, master chef Randy Cultivo incorporates Nikkei dishes, many more vegetarian options and a selection of cold plates in the menu. Nikkei is the Japanese word for immigrants and the cuisine is born out of the marriage between Japanese and Peruvian cultures. Dishes incorporating ceviche and ingredients like avocados are some examples.

The new signature sushi and maki rolls have options such as endless summer (a tempura asparagus roll), some like it hot (a unique number made with black forbidden rice) and the hero of the menu heart of the sea (eramaki, eel, ebi and crabmeat). The weather calls for chilled plates and both the chilled kuzu noodle salad and the Wabi Sabi crunch are perfect. The former is made with potato starch (kuzu) noodles and a citrus-forward dressing, and the latter has slices of avocado on crunchy tortilla -- a fun marriage of Asian and South American dishes. The sashimi and nigiri sections feature dishes that highlight the ingredients and are made with precision. Choose from Saba (Mackerel) and Tai (Sea Bream).

For mains, try the ramen bowls. Again, the team has made sure there are plenty of options for vegetarians. The magic shrooms ramen for instance features a variety of mushrooms in an earthy broth. The kakiage vegetable ramen features tempura veggies and a shoyu broth. Of course, the menu also has a pork miso ramen, made of slow roasted porchetta and a doubanjiang (Korean fermented chilli paste) infused broth.

With more small plates and cold plates, and these new additions Wabi Sabi is encouraging family-style dining with something for everyone.

Cost for two INR 6,000. At The Oberoi, MG Road. For more details, call: 080 2558 5858