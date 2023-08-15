HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

V.V. Puram’s renovated thindi beedi misses I-Day date for reopening

August 15, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

Nishita J
The food street was shut down more than seven months ago and renovation of the street has been going on since December 2022.

The food street was shut down more than seven months ago and renovation of the street has been going on since December 2022. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Bengaluru’s popular ‘thindi beedi’ (food street) in Visveswarapuram (V.V. Puram) has missed its date with Independence Day to be reopened in a renovated form.

As on Tuesday, the street remained partially closed as construction continued. The food street was shut down more than seven months ago and renovation of the street has been going on since December 2022. A majority of the stalls remain shut.

The street has been converted into a pedestrian-only stretch. However, the promised renovation of the road to make it look similar to Commercial Street has not been completed.

“We have incurred a lot of loss because of the shut down and we have not been informed as to when the construction will be completed,” said Devraj, a stall owner. He mentioned that the street shut down completely in February and the stall owners were told that the construction will only take place for a period of two months.

“Though there is not much trouble accessing the food stalls, there is a lot of noise at the end of the road due to the ongoing construction,” said Nazia, a customer.

With no dedicated parking spaces at the moment, the now pedestrian-only street suffers from over-cramping of vehicles at the beginning of the road. The proposed renovations were to include tiles and cobblestones on the roads and pavements along with an addition of seating arrangements for customers. The street was also set to get fixed standing tables, handwash facilities and fixed dustbins. Though the street, located near Sajjan Rao circle, saw customers walking in, construction continued at nearly all parts of the food street. 

Speaking to The Hindu, Tushar Giri Nath, Chief Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), said, “The street will be reopened with proper intimation to everyone. Minor work may have been remaining. Other than that, there is no major reason for the delay.”

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.