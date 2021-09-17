VTU to revamp online classes

KARNATAKA BENGALURU 11/09/2021 Logo for the Digital Conclave 2021

Visvesvaraya Technological University to adopt blended mode of learning this year

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) will revamp their online classes to make it more meaningful for students, said Karisiddappa, Vice-Chancellor of VTU, on Friday. The varsity will adopt a blended mode of learning this academic year.

He was speaking at a session on ‘Careers in Engineering’ at the The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Digital Conclave. Hundreds of students participated in the digital event, which will conclude on September 19.

“We are in the process of tweaking the online learning process so that students could grasp concepts more effectively. We plan to train teachers in teaching pedagogies and assessment patterns,” Mr. Karisiddappa said, adding that there would be drastic changes in the engineering syllabus with the rollout of the National Education Policy (NEP).

Ability enhancement

A.S. Deshpande, Registrar of VTU, said that while the fundamentals and basics of engineering will remain the same, students can get extra credits by taking different courses. They will also be able to take ability enhancement courses. “Under NEP, students can take specialisation courses offered in UG programmes,” he said.

He also advised students not to be extremely particular on which branch of engineering they want to study. “Engineers have the ability to think differently which makes them pursue different careers,” he said

New courses

In the fourth and final session for the day, Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore University K.R. Venugopal spoke about how the National Education Policy will help students broaden their horizons. The policy makes courses interdisciplinary and also allows multiple entry and exits, he said. This academic year, University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering will start new courses in artificial intelligence and machine learning. In PG programmes, there would be courses on Internet of Things, cyber security, and sustainable architecture.