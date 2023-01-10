VTU to decentralise its evaluation system

January 10, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

To avoid delay in the announcement of results of engineering courses, the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) is planning to decentralise the evaluation system.

The VTU has decided to announce the semester results within a week of completion of the last exam and the answer papers’ evaluation will be conducted at the college level.

There are 208 affiliated engineering colleges under VTU and a total of around 3 lakh students are studying in various semesters. The university is assessing the students through the semester examinations. However, the delaying of semester results is a common complaint every year.

Sometimes, the previous semester’s results have been announced one month before the current semester exams and it has put students in trouble. All these problems have been caused by the delay of answer paper evaluation. Therefore, to avoid all these problems, the university has decided to reform the evaluation system.

As of now, the VTU is conducting a centralised evaluation system. The university has already successfully implemented the digital evaluation system. After scanning of answer papers, the university will serve those digitised answer papers to evaluators’ login IDs. All the evaluators should compulsorily come to the particular evaluation centre. It is among the reasons for delay of evaluation. Therefore, the VTU has decided to decentralise the evaluation system. According to the new system, the evaluation will be held at the college level.

Speaking to The Hindu, S. Vidyashankar, Vice-Chancellor of VTU, said, “To avoid delay of semester results, reforms in the evaluation system is highly needed. Therefore, we decided to conduct evaluation a the college level. From the next semester, we will announce the results within a week of the completion of the examination.”

“The new system is a time saver and it will avoid bringing all evaluators to the evaluation centres. We are planning to conduct the evaluation in all the engineering colleges under the supervision of colleges principals concerned. Answer sheets will be mixed up and the answer papers will be distributed to different colleges. Same college answer sheets will not be evaluated in the same college. Coding system will also executed,” he explained.

Further, Dr. Vidyashankar said, “We will distribute the scanned copy of the answer sheets to all the colleges to the evaluators’ login IDs. According to the university procedures, the evaluators will conduct the evaluation and it will help announce the result earlier.”