VTU postpones first semester Engineering exams to April 27 owing to technical glitches in admission approval

April 19, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the Visvesvaraya Technological University. 

Owing to technical problems in the approval process of admissions, the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) postponed the first semester Engineering examinations to April 27, on Tuesday. The exams were scheduled from April 20.

The Department of Technical Education is conducting the admission approval for technical courses online from this year. The VTU has developed a separate software for the process. But, due to technical glitches, the admission approval process has been delayed.

Only two days were left for the examinations and approximately 75,000 students, ready to face the examinations in 208 Engineering colleges, were worried and had demanded the postponement of the exams.

Along with this, the Election Commission has scheduled the election duty training on April 20 and the teaching faculty members of all government and aided Engineering colleges are expected to participate.

Speaking to The Hindu, S. Vidyashankar, Vice-Chancellor of VTU, said, “The technical glitches in the admission approval have been successfully resolved and 900 students’ approval is remaining. The Election Commission is also conducting the training for election duty and all our government and aided college teaching faculties are participating. Therefore, we decided to postpone the examinations.”

