VTU introduces 7-semester B.E./B.Tech programme for outstanding students

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has announced a new provision allowing “outstanding” students to complete their undergraduate degrees (B.E./B.Tech) in seven semesters instead of the usual eight. This initiative, introduced as part of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) implementation, will be effective from the academic year 2024-25.

“This will enable outstanding students to enter the workforce early, pursue higher studies, or take up competitive exams and research opportunities,” said S. Vidyashankar, Vice Chancellor of VTU. He noted that VTU is the first university in Karnataka, after the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), to offer such a programme.

While the degree will officially be awarded after four years, students completing the programme in seven semesters will receive a course completion letter jointly issued by the university and their respective colleges.

Who is eligible

To qualify, students must maintain a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 9 or 9.5 across all semesters. Additionally, they must register for extra credits starting from their fifth semester, along with the prescribed fee. They can complete a minimum of 28 credits per semester and complete them by the final semester. If they complete the total requirement of 160 credits by the seventh semester, they will not have to attend the eighth-semester classes physically.

In their seventh semester, students can do internships, technical seminars, and remaining coursework.

Students with any backlogs or failed subjects are ineligible for this programme.

VTU previously offered a fast-track degree option, allowing extraordinary students to complete their courses in three-and-a-half years. However, this was discontinued in 2022.