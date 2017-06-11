VP visit: Traffic, parking restrictions in CBD

The city police have anounced parking restrictions and arranagements in view of the visit by Vice President Hamid Ansari and vice president of the All-India Congress Committee Rahul Gandhi on Monday.

Mr. Ansari and Mr. Gandhi are visiting the city for the relaunch of National Herald Commemorative Publication to be held at Dr.B.R Ambedkar Bhavan on Miller’s Road on Monday. Mr. Gandhi is also scheduled to attend a seminar at Jnana Jyothi auditorium on Palace Road.

To ensure smooth flow of traffic, parking restrictions have been imposed on the following roads: Old Airport Road, from Suranjandas Road to A.S.C. Centre, Trinity Church Road, from A.S.C. Centre to Trinity Circle, M.G.Road, from Trinity Circle to Webbs Junction, Dickenson Road, from Webbs Junction, to Manipal Centre, Cubbon Road, from Manipal Centre to C.T.O. Circle, Rajbhavan Road, from C.T.O. Circle to Raj Bhavan Junction, L.H. Road, from Raj bhavan Junction to Basaveswara Circle, Palace Road, from Mysore Bank Circle to Avinash Petrol Bunk, Cunningham Road, from Avinash Petrol Bunk to Chandrika Junction, Miller’s Road, from Chandrika Junction to Udaya T.V. Junction, Station Road, from Udaya T.V. Junction to Queen’s Road Junction (Opp to Cantonment Railway Station).

Restrictions will be in place on Queen’s Road (from Station Road Junction to C.T.O. Circle), T. Chowdaiah Road (from Windsor Manor Junction to Shivananda Circle), Ramanamaharshi Road (from Cauvery Junction to Mehkri Circle), Ballari Road (from Mehkri Circle to K.I.A.L).

The police communique said parking on these roads in the Central Business District will be banned from noon to 2 p.m. Efforts will also be made to minimize restrictions on movement of traffic on these roads during the movement of the VIP convoy.