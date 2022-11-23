Voters’ data ‘theft’: Congress seeks probe by Election Commission of India

November 23, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress on Wednesday submitted a petition to the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commission of India, seeking an urgent investigation by the ECI into the alleged “large-scale electoral fraud, malpractice, and manipulation of voters’ list” in Bengaluru by the Karnataka government. 

This comes a day after the BJP submitted a petition to the ECI stating that the NGO (Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust), now accused of collecting illegal data, was roped in during the Congress regime in 2017 and sought action against the party.

In the petition, All-India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, MP, and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar urged that the “ECI must initiate criminal law and ensure the registration of an FIR against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and officials and employees of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the State government involved in the scam, and officials of the private entities and NGOs who have committed the fraud under political patronage”.

“All this has been done with a view to influence and tamper with the personal information of voters and add or delete names from voters’ list for malicious electoral considerations in order to influence the outcome of elections,” they said.

The commission must intervene and exercise its power under Article 324 of the Constitution and address this issue by taking stringent action against officials involved in such illegal and malafide acts, the Congress leaders said.

Stating that the BBMP granted permission to the NGO to conduct voter awareness drive without any advertisement and without undertaking any kind of verification, the Congress leaders alleged that the organisation committed brazen fraud of collecting voters’ data by impersonating State government officers. The trust even went to the extent of issuing BLO (booth-level officers) cards.

“This was clearly a fraud being perpetuated on the innocent voters of Bengaluru who assumed this was an exercise sanctioned by the relevant and competent authorities,” the petition alleged.

In its petition, the BJP said that the Congress was "threatening and holding to ransom the ongoing electoral rolls revision by the ECI with their bogus allegations".

