Voters’ data ‘theft’: BBMP Officers and Employees’ Association alleges ‘harassment’ of officials

November 28, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Officers and Employees’ Association is planning to seek anticipatory bail for 15 Revenue officials of the BBMP who are likely to be arrested.

The association has handed over a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for intervention in the investigation.

A. Amruth Raj, president of BBMP Officers and Employees’ Association, said multiple agencies were conducting investigation into the alleged scandal and Revenue officers, especially those conducting Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities, have complained to the association alleging harassment.

“Many officials have been complaining that they are unnecessarily dragged into the controversy just because they followed the higher-ups’ order. We are also planning to seek anticipatory bail for 15 officials tomorrow,” he added.

Meanwhile, the State government appointed BBMP SWM Special Commissioner Harish Kumar as Special Commissioner Administration, after S. Rangappa was suspended in relation to the case. 

Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh, Commissioner of Treasuries, Bengaluru, has been transferred and posted as Special Commissioner (Elections), BBMP, Bengaluru.

