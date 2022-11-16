BBMP cancels permission granted to NGO for collecting personal data of citizens

November 16, 2022 09:57 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday cancelled permission granted to an NGO to conduct house-to-house survey to help create awareness about the voter helpline for allegedly collecting personal information from the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Permission to Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust for house-to-house visits to create awareness towards making online applications via the voter helpline mobile app has been cancelled, a BBMP release on Wednesday said.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath in the release said, “The trust has violated the conditions of the permission. Therefore, the permission has been withdrawn with immediate effect .... We appeal to the public not to share their voter ID details with the representatives of the trust.”

The trust was conducting house-to-house visits in co-ordination with booth-level officers (BLO), electoral registration officers and assistant electoral registration officers of District Election Officer-Bengaluru.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior BBMP official said, “The election commission had received a complaint from the public a few days back that the trust was collecting personal information from the public while conducting house-to-house visits. Based on the complaints, the BBMP has cancelled the permission granted earlier.”

Trending

One of the persons belonging to the trust had used an ID card to impersonate a BLO in Mahadevapura constituency and visited some houses to collect voters’ information. A complaint has been lodged against the trust by the BBMP with the Kadugodi police station, the official said.

The trust was conducting awareness programmes from 2018 for the BBMP, officials said.