November 28, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Halasuru Gate police on Monday arrested Anil Kumar, office in-charge of the Mahadevapura branch of the Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust.

According to the police, the accused was supervising the survey and also coordinating between BBMP officials and the trust. He is the 12th person to be arrested in the case.

The accused was taken into custody for questioning.