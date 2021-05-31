Volunteers help drivers apply for COVID-19 relief

They are keying in details on portal to help drivers receive aid

Volunteers of Team Bengaluru Hudugaru, who have been pitching in with distribution of food for the needy during the pandemic are now extending help to autorickshaw and taxi drivers by filing online applications on the Seva Sindhu portal to get them the COVID-19 relief of ₹3,000.

The volunteers are filing online applications at various points such as the City Railway Station, Yeshwantpur, and R.R. Nagar .

Vinod Karthavya from Team Bengaluru Hudugaru said, “Filing an online application on Seva Sindhu may not be easy for the drivers. To help them, our volunteers are doing so by providing details of the required documents online. Last year too, we helped 400 drivers file the application. Some of them contacted us this year seeking help. Relief of ₹3,000 will help them meet some expenses in this difficult time.”

Till Monday, the Transport Department had received 1.54 applications from drivers, of which 87,650 were auto drivers and 58,143 motor cab drivers. More than 9,100 applications had come from maxi cab drivers.

Transport Commissioner N. Shivakumar said that from Tuesday, the eligible drivers would start receiving payment through Direct Benefit Transfer. A majority of the applications have come from Bengaluru Urban (67,302), followed by Mysuru (10,109) and Dakshina Kannada (8,640).

The department is expecting close to 3 lakh applications this time. Last year, 2.45 lakh drivers applied for the compensation, out of which 2.16 lakh received ₹5,000 each. This year, the government has extended the benefit to maxi cab drivers as well.