HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Volunteers and Bajrang Dal activists rescue 110 cattle

The rescue of the cattle turned to be a boon for the 30 male calves housed at Nelamangala goshala. There was an acute shortage of milk for the calves and the volunteers and caretakers were struggling to arrange the milk everyday

March 07, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
As many as 101 cattle which have been transported in 11 vehicles were intercepted and rescued from outskirts of Bengaluru. These rescued cattle are now shifted to goshala in Tumakuru which is now providing milk to the 30 male calves at Nelamangala shelter.

As many as 101 cattle which have been transported in 11 vehicles were intercepted and rescued from outskirts of Bengaluru. These rescued cattle are now shifted to goshala in Tumakuru which is now providing milk to the 30 male calves at Nelamangala shelter. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Volunteers and Bajrang Dal activists rescued 110 cattle which were being transported in 11 trucks illegally to slaughter houses on the outskirts of the city on Monday, March 6.

Based on a tip off, a team of volunteers intercepted the trucks at Kyatasandra gate on Tumakuru road and rescued the cattle. The trucks were heading from Bengaluru towards Tumakuru and transporting the cattle in an inhuman way. One of the cows died in the process, while the other cattle at the time of rescue were exhausted, a volunteer alleged.

This is one of the biggest rescue operations carried out in the recent past. The police are now trying to probe about the illegal slaughter houses which are operational in and around and their network .

The trucks and the drivers were handed over to the Tumakuru town police, while the cattle were shifted to the district cow shelter.

The rescue of the cattle turned to be a boon for the 30 male calves housed at Nelamangala goshala. There was an acute shortage of milk for the calves and the volunteers and caretakers were struggling to arrange the milk everyday. However, soon after the rescue, the volunteers milked the cows and provided it to the calves . This is going to be long term solutions for the calves at Nelamangala shelter house, a volunteer, said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.