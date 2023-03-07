Volunteers and Bajrang Dal activists rescue 110 cattle

March 07, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Volunteers and Bajrang Dal activists rescued 110 cattle which were being transported in 11 trucks illegally to slaughter houses on the outskirts of the city on Monday, March 6.

Based on a tip off, a team of volunteers intercepted the trucks at Kyatasandra gate on Tumakuru road and rescued the cattle. The trucks were heading from Bengaluru towards Tumakuru and transporting the cattle in an inhuman way. One of the cows died in the process, while the other cattle at the time of rescue were exhausted, a volunteer alleged.

This is one of the biggest rescue operations carried out in the recent past. The police are now trying to probe about the illegal slaughter houses which are operational in and around and their network .

The trucks and the drivers were handed over to the Tumakuru town police, while the cattle were shifted to the district cow shelter.

The rescue of the cattle turned to be a boon for the 30 male calves housed at Nelamangala goshala. There was an acute shortage of milk for the calves and the volunteers and caretakers were struggling to arrange the milk everyday. However, soon after the rescue, the volunteers milked the cows and provided it to the calves . This is going to be long term solutions for the calves at Nelamangala shelter house, a volunteer, said.