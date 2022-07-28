Vodafone Idea conducts 5G trial at M G Road Namma Metro Station in Bengaluru

Commuters on a Namma Metro train in Bengaluru. The trial involved checking 5G coverage at road level, in the concourse area, platforms and tracks on both sides. | Photo Credit: File photo

July 28, 2022 17:33 IST

The trial was carried out as part of a pilot by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) aimed at making cross sectoral infrastructure more accessible for quick rollout of 5G network. TRAI has been testing 5G readiness using small cell and aerial fiber in different locations across India

To test 5G readiness in Bengaluru, telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) demonstrated 5G download speed of 1.2Gbps during a trial at M G Road Metro Station in Bengaluru on July 28. The trial was carried out as part of a pilot by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) aimed at making cross sectoral infrastructure more accessible for quick rollout of 5G network. According to Vodafone Idea, street infrastructure such as electricity poles, bus stands and traffic lights, are being used during the trial. Advertisement Advertisement The trial involved checking 5G coverage at road level, in the concourse area, platforms and tracks on both sides. The learnings from this project will in turn be used for 5G deployment in other metro rail networks across India. TRAI has been testing 5G readiness using small cell and aerial fiber in different locations across India. Vi would conduct similar trials in Bhopal, New Delhi international airport and in Kandla port in Gujarat.

