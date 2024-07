M.E.S. Kalavedi and SAPTHAK, Bengaluru, will jointly present a vocal concert by Manasa Shastry on Saturday. She will be accompanied by Roopak Vaidya on tabla, and Soorya Upadhyaya on harmonium.

This will be followed by a vocal and flute jugalbandi by Anirudh Aithal and S. Akash. They will be supported by Sarfaraaz Khan on sarangi and Hemanth Joshi on tabla.

The programme will be held at the New Conference Hall, MES College, MPL Shastry Road, 15th Cross, Malleswaram, from 5.30 p.m.