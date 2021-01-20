Bengaluru

V.K. Sasikala hospitalised after complaints of fever and breathlessness

V.K. Sasikala. File | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM
Special Correspondent Bengaluru 20 January 2021 18:17 IST
Updated: 20 January 2021 18:17 IST

She is due to be released from the Parappanna Agrahara prison on January 27

Former AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala, who is due to be released from the Parappanna Agrahara prison on January 27, has been admitted to the prison hospital following complaints of fever and breathlessness.

Prison authorities said that they would be taking her to Bowring Hospital for a second opinion.

