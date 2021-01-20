BengaluruBengaluru 20 January 2021 18:17 IST
V.K. Sasikala hospitalised after complaints of fever and breathlessness
She is due to be released from the Parappanna Agrahara prison on January 27
Former AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala, who is due to be released from the Parappanna Agrahara prison on January 27, has been admitted to the prison hospital following complaints of fever and breathlessness.
Prison authorities said that they would be taking her to Bowring Hospital for a second opinion.
