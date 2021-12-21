Vivek Subba Reddy elected president of AAB

Bengaluru

21 December 2021 02:53 IST

Senior Advocate Vivek Subba Reddy has been elected president of the Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru (AAB) for 2021-24 in an election held on December 19 under the supervision of a high-level committee appointed by the HC.

While T.G. Ravi has been elected General Secretary, Harisha M.T. has been elected treasurer in a keenly-contested election to the governing body of the AAB, which has around 16,500 registered members. The tenure of the earlier governing body ended in January 2021 and non conduct of elections resulted in the State government on September 4 appointing an administrator. This action was challenged before the HC by the AAB.

The HC on September 20 set up a panel to conduct election by December 22. The HC, though had kept in abeyance the appointment of administrator, had restrained then office-bearers from taking any financial decision.

Advertising

Advertising