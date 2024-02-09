VITU to launch 3D film 

February 09, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - BENGALUR

Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM), Bengaluru, will launch a new 3D film show titled Galapagos: Nature’s Wonderland for the benefit of the general public and students visiting the Museum on February 12.

According to a VITM release, Ramray Bhat, associate professor, Department of Bioengineering, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, will launch the new 3D Film and deliver an interactive lecture on ‘The Evolution of Animal Form’. The programme will be held at VITM premises on Kasturba Road at 11 a.m.