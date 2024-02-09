GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VITU to launch 3D film 

February 09, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - BENGALUR

The Hindu Bureau

U

Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM), Bengaluru, will launch a new 3D film show titled Galapagos: Nature’s Wonderland for the benefit of the general public and students visiting the Museum on February 12.

According to a VITM release, Ramray Bhat, associate professor, Department of Bioengineering, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, will launch the new 3D Film and deliver an interactive lecture on ‘The Evolution of Animal Form’. The programme will be held at VITM premises on Kasturba Road at 11 a.m.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.